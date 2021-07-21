Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) versus FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Head to Head Comparison

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 20.50% 16.23% 1.84% Heritage Commerce 28.74% 7.76% 0.95%

FB Financial has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.0% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FB Financial and Heritage Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $616.50 million 2.83 $63.62 million $3.73 9.86 Heritage Commerce $160.39 million 4.12 $35.30 million $0.63 17.44

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FB Financial and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 0 4 0 2.60 Heritage Commerce 0 1 2 0 2.67

FB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $40.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.49%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. FB Financial pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 82.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heritage Commerce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

FB Financial beats Heritage Commerce on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also offers owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial construction, land acquisition, and land development, loans; residential lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate, and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company provides mortgage banking services through its bank branch networks in the southeastern United States; an internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 81 full-service bank branches and 9 limited service branches locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, Southern Kentucky, and North Georgia; and 23 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through nineteen full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

