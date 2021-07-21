Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Holdings Boosted by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.15% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,119. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $682.68 million, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCCI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

