HeroNode Price Hits $0.0002 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeroNode has a total market cap of $174,511.26 and $59.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013552 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00795344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

HeroNode Coin Profile

HER is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

