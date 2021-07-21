Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,790 shares during the quarter. Heska comprises approximately 1.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $25,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at about $21,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Heska by 144.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Heska by 735.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.56. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,553. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $255.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.84.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

