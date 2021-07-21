HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

