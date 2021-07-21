Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 11,500 RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

RMGB stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

