Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after buying an additional 1,197,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 644,056 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO stock opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.