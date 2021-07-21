Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of HGLB opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

In other news, Director Robert J. Froehlich bought 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,875.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

