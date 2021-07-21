Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,118 ($14.61). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,106 ($14.45), with a volume of 103,426 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £908.50 million and a PE ratio of 23.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,145.30.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

