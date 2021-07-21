Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,704,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after acquiring an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

