HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €64.02 ($75.32) and last traded at €63.18 ($74.33). 147,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €62.88 ($73.98).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOT. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.25 ($96.76) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.96.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

