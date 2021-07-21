Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 16,993 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in National Instruments by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after acquiring an additional 661,246 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

National Instruments stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

