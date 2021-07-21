Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 82,445 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 174.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,445 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

