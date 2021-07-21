Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 261,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hanif Dahya bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.