Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 51,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $2,272,695.00. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

