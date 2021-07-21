Holocene Advisors LP Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of NuVasive worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.18. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

