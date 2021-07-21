Holocene Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,273,000 after acquiring an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,120,000 after acquiring an additional 485,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

