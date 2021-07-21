Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 6,213 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.51 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $94.64 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

