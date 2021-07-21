Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 488.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,973 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,000 shares of company stock worth $8,252,590. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

