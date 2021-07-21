Holocene Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 151.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,763 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,768,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,232 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mondelez International, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,830.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.