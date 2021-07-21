Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after buying an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $885.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,697. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $920.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $872.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,843 shares of company stock valued at $28,391,112. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

