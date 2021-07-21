Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. 653,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,429,580. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

