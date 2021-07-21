Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Invests $201,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, reaching $351.20. 2,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,431. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

