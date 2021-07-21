Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Sells 500 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 153.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 662,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,614,000 after acquiring an additional 156,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 146,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

