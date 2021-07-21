Home Point Capital Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 28th (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital’s (NASDAQ:HMPT) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Home Point Capital had issued 7,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $94,250,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.36 million and a PE ratio of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.