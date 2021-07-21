HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Down 24.8% in June

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 176,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

HTBI stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $457.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,417.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $108,100.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,298 shares of company stock worth $2,617,608 in the last ninety days. 7.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 117,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 755.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

