Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,405. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.