Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Releases Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

