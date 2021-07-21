Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 246952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

