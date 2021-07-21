Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:HZAC opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Horizon Acquisition has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $11.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

