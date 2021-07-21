Hotel Chocolat Group (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Trading Down 5.5%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.15. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

