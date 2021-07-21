Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.51. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5,976 shares.

Specifically, SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $499,272.47. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WS Management Lllp raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 3,449,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $6,260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter worth $14,648,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

