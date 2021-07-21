HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 12,991 PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of PJT Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PJT opened at $72.76 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $81.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

