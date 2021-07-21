HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 54,631 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

