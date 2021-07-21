HRT Financial LP Cuts Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in PPD were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in PPD by 14.1% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPD by 144.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 351,236 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PPD by 7.0% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 400,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPD shares. Evercore ISI downgraded PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

PPD stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

