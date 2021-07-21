HRT Financial LP Invests $844,000 in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.20% of Barnes & Noble Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 48.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $8,375,811.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,068,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,421. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

