HRT Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.73.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $669.91 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

