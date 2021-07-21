HRT Financial LP Sells 203,529 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,529 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,407,000 after buying an additional 5,540,288 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $44,827,000. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,585,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,143,000 after buying an additional 1,063,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,916,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 746,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

