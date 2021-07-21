Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 26th

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 26th. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCIIU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCIIU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $6,867,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $6,103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $6,051,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $4,946,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $4,905,000.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

