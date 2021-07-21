Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,186 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.30% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

