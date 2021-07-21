Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,847 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $339,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $601,429,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $459.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

