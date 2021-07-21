Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,211 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $10,079,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,174,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 234,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 772,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

