IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,867,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.