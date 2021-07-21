ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,455.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $100,829.44 and approximately $4,455.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00104672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00140511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,369.78 or 0.99959784 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

