Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON IDEA traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 267 ($3.49). The stock had a trading volume of 54,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,079. Ideagen has a 12 month low of GBX 167.50 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £673.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,335.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.48.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

