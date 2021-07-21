Idena (IDNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Idena has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $2,326.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0938 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00106730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00145715 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002415 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,517,581 coins and its circulating supply is 45,868,368 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

