IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of IDT worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of IDT by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IDT opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04. IDT Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.15.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter.

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

