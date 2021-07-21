iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of IHRT traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

