IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,116 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.23. The company has a market cap of $247.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

