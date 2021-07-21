IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $576,344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 428.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after purchasing an additional 908,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $79,548,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,660 shares of company stock worth $7,589,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

